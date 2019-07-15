Actress Renée Taylor discusses her one-woman show ‘My Life on a Diet’

Posted 2:42 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:41PM, July 15, 2019

Bill Leff, Renée Taylor, and Wendy Snyder. (WGN Radio)

The great Renée Taylor—best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Sylvia Fine on The Nanny— joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her one-woman show, My Life on a Diet. She also shares her secrets on success for longevity in the industry, what it was like working side by side with her late husband, Joseph Bologna, the different diets she has tried, weight loss tips, and she shares some wonderful stories on her journey to the top as one of the great actresses in Hollywood.

Renée Taylor’s “My Life on a Diet”

When: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, through Sunday, August 4, 2019

Where:  North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets for the award-winning autobiographical comedy range in price from $45 to $92 and are on sale now at the North Shore Center box office, NorthShoreCenter.org, or by calling 847-673-6300.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.