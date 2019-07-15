× Actress Renée Taylor discusses her one-woman show ‘My Life on a Diet’

The great Renée Taylor—best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Sylvia Fine on The Nanny— joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her one-woman show, My Life on a Diet. She also shares her secrets on success for longevity in the industry, what it was like working side by side with her late husband, Joseph Bologna, the different diets she has tried, weight loss tips, and she shares some wonderful stories on her journey to the top as one of the great actresses in Hollywood.

Renée Taylor’s “My Life on a Diet” When: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, through Sunday, August 4, 2019 Where: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts Tickets for the award-winning autobiographical comedy range in price from $45 to $92 and are on sale now at the North Shore Center box office, NorthShoreCenter.org, or by calling 847-673-6300.

