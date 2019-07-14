× WGN Radio Theatre #403: Richard Diamond, Phil Harris & Alice Faye & Damon Runyon Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 13, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Richard Diamond: The Fred Sears Case” Starring: Dick Powell; (06-19-49). Next, we have: “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: Romance of Alice and Phil; (10-30-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “Damon Runyon theatre: Bred for Battle” Starring: John Brown; (05-15-49).

