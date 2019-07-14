WGN Radio Theatre #403: Richard Diamond, Phil Harris & Alice Faye & Damon Runyon Theatre

Posted 4:00 AM, July 14, 2019

Picture L-R: Curtis Koch, Ashley Bihun, Roger Badesch, Lisa Wolf and Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for July 13, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Richard Diamond: The Fred Sears Case” Starring: Dick Powell; (06-19-49). Next, we have: “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: Romance of Alice and Phil; (10-30-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “Damon Runyon theatre: Bred for Battle” Starring: John Brown; (05-15-49).

