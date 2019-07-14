× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/14/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to Republican State Rep. David McSweeney about the state’s new taxes and his opposition against tax increases. David describes alternatives including spending the money already being spent regardless of the Capital Bill in more efficient ways; expresses his concerns for the new gas tax and the effect it will have on families; and his stance on prevailing wage.

Next, Rick speaks with Tribune investigative reporter Hal Dardick about his piece covering a property tax assessment reduction that was being sought out by Todd Ricketts, a member of the owning family of the Cubs. Hal provides insight into his investigative findings, where things currently stand, and more.

Then, Rick is joined by Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Chairman Kirk Dillard to discuss the recent gas tax increase and the new capital program in terms of improving mass transit in the region. Kirk talks about the backlog of state of good repairs and his enthusiasm with the transportation component of the Capital Bill; the problems plaguing the BNSF railway; and much more.