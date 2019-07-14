× Steve Dale 7/14/2019 Full Show: A joint meeting of the 56th Annual Conference of the Animal Behavior Society and the 36th International Ethological Conference

Steve Dale speaks to Dr. Terri Bright, Director of the Behavior Department at MSPCA-Angell, about The 56th Annual Conference of ABS and joint meeting with the Ethological Congress, a conference coming to Chicago as part of the Animal Behavior Society Annual Meeting and Public Day. Dr. Bright shares details about the event, who the keynote speakers are, and more. To learn more, click HERE!

Steve also talks seagulls in Rockford, provides an update on the kennel fire in West Chicago, and more.

