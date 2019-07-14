× Pinch Hitters 07/14/19: Elton Jim Fills In For Dave Plier

“Elton Jim” Turano is back on the WGN airwaves filling in for Dave Plier. Jim talks to Mick Kayler to discuss all things pop culture. This includes topics such as seeing your favorite classic Rock and Roll stars before they retire. This includes Ringo Starr, The Who, Bob Seger, and more. Can you live in a world without “Stranger Things”? Elton Jim and Mick discuss the show and the comparisons and differences between “Stranger Things” and “Game Of Thrones”.

Have you tried out the new scooter program in Chicago? Elton Jim warned you that it was a bad idea, and sure enough, the new scooters have caused problems.

Illinois has passed new bills for legalizing Marijuana and sports betting, beginning on January 1, 2020. Are there any voices left against these bills? Jim Turano gives his thoughts.

Finally to wrap up the show Dave Schwan hopes in and discusses ‘This Week In History’. Events in history include, Ice cream cone created by during St Louis World Fair, 1st broadcast of “Gang Busters” on NBC-radio, and the Democratic convention opens in Chicago in 1944.