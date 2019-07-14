× Karen Conti | Full Show 7/14/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Where were you in 1979? Karen kicks off the show talking about her 40th High School Reunion! Alton Harris follows joins the show discussing Mississippi Governor Candidate Robert Frost’s controversial decision to not allow solo female journalists on his campaign. Then, Executive Director of the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation Kaethe Hoffer talks about the exploits of Jeffery Epstein, R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein. Karen closes out the show with a listener quiz in honor of Chance the Snapper!

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

