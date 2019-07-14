× Jane Monzures Full Show | 07.14.19 : Tips on Summer Fitness, Boating & Chef Paul Virant

On this episode, Jane Monzures talks with Sean Armstead of Phenomenal Fitness about living a healthy lifestyle and how to motivate yourself to get in shape this summer!

Then, Enza Montana and Pam Kende and Kim Lieb from Chicago Harbors, join Jane in studio to talk about a introduction to power boating being offered for women, by women! For information visit : chicagoharbors.info

Plus, celebrity chef, Paul Virant stops by to introduce his new restaurants and share his knowledge on canning!

Listen to the full podcast here: