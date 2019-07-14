Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (18) scores the game winning run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Pinder scored on a throwing error by Chicago's Jose Rondon. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Highlights: Athletics 3 – White Sox 2 – 7/14/19
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics – July 14, 2019