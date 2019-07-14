× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 14, 2019 | The Music Man, The Lion King, Ice Cream Expert Dana Cree

Join Dean today for a jam-packed show!

The cast of The Music Man joins Dean in-studio, including the Barbershop Quartet, Geoff Packard, and Monica West to perform songs such as “Till There Was You” and “Seventy-Six Trombones,” accompanied on keyboard by Music director Jermaine Hill. Then Dean shares his interview with Jon Favreau, the director of the new Disney remake film, The Lion King. As the summer heat lingers on, Dean takes listener’s calls on their favorite ice cream shops around Chicagoland. Finally, Dana Cree, author of Hello, My Name is Ice Cream, and graduate of Penn State University’s Ice Cream Short Course, otherwise known as Ice Cream College, speaks to Dean about all things ice cream.