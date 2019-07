× David McSweeney: “What we really need on the state and local level is Pension reform”

Rick Pearson talks to Republican State Rep. David McSweeney about the state’s new taxes and his opposition against tax increases. David describes alternatives including spending the money already being spent regardless of the Capital Bill in more efficient ways; expresses his concerns for the new gas tax and the effect it will have on families; his stance on prevailing wage; and much more.