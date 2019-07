× Assuming It Takes a Monster to Engage In Sexual Violation

Executive Director of the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation Kaethe Hoffer joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti! Kaethe is an expert in the field of sexual offenders and discusses how communities react and enable offenders like R. Kelly, Jeffery Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

