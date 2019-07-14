× Are Some Gender Roles Seen as Improper in the Workplace?

Mississippi Governor Candidate Robert Frost has made a controversial decision to not allow solo female journalists on his campaign without a chaperone. WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by Nixon Peapody partner and author of multiple gender bias books, Alton B. Harris. They talk about Frost’s decision and question how gender roles should or should not differ in these situations.

