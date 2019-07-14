× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan Full Show 07.14.19 | Castle Benefit Concert, Author Malayna Evans and her new book and a Chicago Live! reunion

After Hours with Rick Kogan:

John Devens and Jaime O’Reilly prepare for their upcoming benefit concert. Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Givens Castle artists and community members will come together for a night of live music, benefiting the Castle Restoration Fund. Castle Benefit Concert include live performances from Michael P. Smith, Larry Gray, Anne Hills, John and Julia Devens, & Jamie O’Reilly.

Jaime reveals why she decided to re-brand herself after spending more time focusing on what makes her happy.

Tickets are $35. Free refreshments are included.

For more information on tickets and performances visit concertsatthecastle.org.

Author Malayna Evans joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio as she gives an inside look on what inspired her to write her debut novel, Jagger Jones and the Mummy’s Ankh.

According to Malayna, it was her own children, Ester Hersh and Rick Riordan who inspired her adventured themed middle grade novel.

For more information on Jagger Jones and the Mummy’s Ankh visit MalaynaEvan.com/the-books.

Grab your copy on Amazon, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble.

Plus, Lauren Himel and Former producer Casey Baker join the conversation in the studio as they reminsce on their past on “Chciago Live!” an hour-long stage and radio variety show hosted by Chicago newspaperman and radio personality Rick Kogan.

