× White Sox Weekly 07/13/19: Chuck Garfien, James McCann, Ron Kittle and 1st Half Highlights

Following the White Sox 13-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics, Mark Carman talks to NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien about the teams tough start to the 2nd half and the struggles the Sox have against Oakland.

Later, Carm shares an interview with All Star Catcher James McCann from earlier in the year. This is the beginning of our look back at the first half highlights from the 2019 season. Later in the program you will hear more first half highlights including Eloy Jimenez’s first two home runs.

Finally wrapping up the show you’ll hear a fun and insightful interview with former White Sox Ron Kittle. Kittle talks about Harold Baines getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.