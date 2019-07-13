× WGN Radio bonfire: Chicago has ‘Chance the Snapper,’ but we have Michael J. Foxy who wrote an alligator song

Matt Bubala is in New York this weekend, but that doesn’t stop the rest of the crew from going on their own adventures…or ordering Pappanino’s Pizza. Jon Hansen fills in and Executive Producer Michael Heidemann joins Producer Jess Raines and our lovable news man Roger Badesch on a WGN Radio bonfire road trip that leads us to the beautiful state of Hayward, WI. In these neck of the woods, these four friends are sitting around a campfire with limited diets and not enough bug spray. However, there is a whole lot of love and laughter. Throughout the show, our very own Michael Heidemann graces our earbuds with some song requests from listeners. We even challenge Michael to write a song about the infamous Humboldt Park alligator, Chance the Snapper. For more information on Michael’s music, visit his website, search Sound Sessions on WGN Plus or check him out as he hosts an open mic every Saturday at Bill’s Bar and Burger.