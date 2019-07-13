× The Chicago Way w/ John Kass LIVE: Dr. Charles Lipson on politics & culture, Gary Wiviott with secrets to great BBQ, and Kasso’s legmen on street reporting

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – LIVE: John Kass and Jeff Carlin take over “Extension 720” on 720 WGN to talk about the intersection of politics & culture with political scientist and University of Chicago professor emeritus Charles Lipson, the secrets of great BBQ with the “Yoda to Kasso’s Jedi-grilling” and author of “Low & Slow: Master the Art of Barbecue in 5 Easy Lessons” Gary Wiviott, and tales of working The Chicago Way at the Chicago Tribune with John’s first & last “legmen;” Liam Ford and Will Lee.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3660688/3660688_2019-07-13-155628.64kmono.mp3

