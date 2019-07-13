The Chicago Way, w/ John Kass LIVE: Dr. Charles Lipson on politics & culture, Gary Wiviott tips for great BBQ , and Kasso’s legmen reporting

Posted 10:58 AM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 13, 2019

In this Monday, May 1, 2017 photo. Chicago's landmark building, Tribune Tower is seen in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – LIVE: John Kass and Jeff Carlin take over “Extension 720” on 720 WGN to talk about the intersection of politics & culture with political scientist and University of Chicago professor emeritus Charles Lipson, the secrets of great BBQ with the ‘Yoda to Kasso’s Jedi-grilling’ and author of “Low & Slow: Master the Art of Barbecue in 5 Easy Lessons” Gary Wiviott, and tales of working The Chicago Way at the Chicago Tribune with John’s first & last “legmen;” Liam Ford and Will Lee.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’hereWGNPlus

