Owner and producer of Chicago’s Earwig Records, Michael Frank joins the conversation

Posted 10:48 PM, July 13, 2019, by

Owner and producer of Chicago’s Earwig Records, Michael Frank joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio with host Dave Hoekstra as he discusses the re-issue of 4-CD release of Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records featuring various local soul and R&B artists. Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records releases early August.

For a copy of Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records go to TargetEbay, and the Vinyl District,

Last surviving member of Doo-Wop group, Daylighter, member Tony Gideon joins Michael and Dave in conversation as they reminisce on  Cadillac Baby Records and more.

