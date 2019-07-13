Owner and producer of Chicago’s Earwig Records, Michael Frank joins the conversation in the Allstate Skyline Studio with host Dave Hoekstra as he discusses the re-issue of 4-CD release of Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records featuring various local soul and R&B artists. Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records releases early August.

Last surviving member of Doo-Wop group, Daylighter, member Tony Gideon joins Michael and Dave in conversation as they reminisce on Cadillac Baby Records and more.

