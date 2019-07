× OTL #665: Bankruptcy and impounded vehicles, A Spaceship in Bronzeville, The Weird Bananas play live

Mike Stephen discusses the changing city policy of keeping impounded vehicles after motorists declare bankruptcy, learns about a new series of Afrofuturism novellas, and welcomes the Weird Bananas into the studio for a live performance of local music.

