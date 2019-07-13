× John Williams Full Show | 07.13.19

John starts the show by talking about the alligator from Humbolt Park also known as “Chance the Snapper.”

Then, Sue Kelly from Kelly Cruises joins John to talk about her top 5 destinations.

Later, Erik Larsen talks about his experience on climbing Mount Everest, and going to North & South Pole all in the same year. He will be at the Outside Experience on Sunday, July 14th hosted at the McCormick Place.

Plus, Alderwoman Rosanna Rodriguez of Chicago’s 33rd ward, talks about ICE raids.

Listen to the podcast here: