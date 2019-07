× Full Show 7-13-19: Jon Hansen in for Matt Bubala

This weekend, Jon Hansen fills in for Matt Bubala for some epic radio adventures. We chat about robot baseball umpires, Jon’s love of the game and listeners chime in on their thoughts. At 2:30 a.m., film critic Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the show to discuss the best “beasts” in movie history, in honor of the Humboldt Park alligator. At 3 a.m., Michael Heidemann joins us in-studio for a WGN Radio bonfire. Tune in!