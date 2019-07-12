Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/19: Jobs Jobs Jobs, Restaurant Openings/Closings, & Chicago’s Tech 50

The Chicago business scene seems to keep moving along and the recent Accenture growth announcement is a perfect example of that – Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis discussed the number of local companies with their own announcements . Jeanne Allen is looking from the outside in at the Chicago Public School system, Ashok Selvam is keeping his eyes on all of the restaurant opening in Crate & Barrel and John Pletz is announcing the annual Tech 50 list.

 

