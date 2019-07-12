Video: WGN Radio Recess at The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club

Posted 12:42 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, July 12, 2019

Located on the edge of Wicker Park and Bucktown, The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club is one of the most unique places to spend a night out in Chicago. Watch Bennett Wakenight and the WGN Radio Recess crew stop in to do a little team-building, while owners (and ranked shuffleboard professionals) Jonathan Schnapp and Ashley Albert, share what makes The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club so special and a little about their commitment to taking it easy on your wallet.

For more information visit RoyalPalmsChicago.com.

