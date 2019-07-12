Video: WGN Radio Recess at The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club

Located on the edge of Wicker Park and Bucktown, The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club is one of the most unique places to spend a night out in Chicago. Watch Bennett Wakenight and the WGN Radio Recess crew stop in to do a little team-building, while owners (and ranked shuffleboard professionals) Jonathan Schnapp and Ashley Albert, share what makes The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club so special and a little about their commitment to taking it easy on your wallet.

For more information visit RoyalPalmsChicago.com.