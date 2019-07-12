Video: Weekend Warning – A Food Festival Around Almost Every Corner

Posted 2:59 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, July 12, 2019

Taste of Chicago continues this weekend. But, it seems like there are food festivals around almost every corner along with many other summer events. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to wherever your plans take you.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

  • Friday: Violinist Mihaela Martin/ West Side Story

Taste of Chicago

  • Wed-Sun
  • Fri: 11-9 Sat/Sun 10-9
  • Free admission
  • 80 total vendors across the weekend, concerts, other activities.
  • Food and beverage tickets
  • In Grant Park
  • Ida B wells closed
  • Jackson closed
  • Columbus closed between Roosevelt and Monroe

Windy City Smokeout

  • United Center Parking Lot
  • Fri- 2pm Sat/Sun gates open at noon
  • Twenty of the worlds best pitmasters
  • Amazing artists: Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Eli Young Band, Lanco
  • Tickets $40-115

Square Roots festival

-On Lincoln between Montrose and Wilson

  • https://squareroots.org/
  • Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-9
  • donation
  • Neighborhood food and regional craft beer, market vendors, over 50 bands entertain on 4 stages

Railroad Days

  • Thur-Sun
  • Pioneer Park, West Chicago
  • Carnival, music, sporting events, kids activities, food and drink.

Irish American Heritage Festival

  • Fri 6-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 12-11
  • $10 in advanced $15 at the door
  • Irish/American music, dance, family activities
  • At the IAHC building on north Knox

St. Symphorosa Church Carnival

Taste of Westmont

  • Fri 4-10:30 Sat 12-10:30 Sun 12-8
  • Live entertainment, rides, food vendors, craft show, kids activities
  • Cass in downtown Westmont
  • https://westmontevents.com/tow/

Palos Hills Friendship Festival

Cubs host Pirates

  • Fri: 1:20
  • Sat: 1:20
  • Sun: 1:20

FRIDAY

Related Story
Download the Traffix Chicago app

Uncork Barrington

  • 6-9:30
  • Support local charities through an evening of wine, food, laughter, and music.
  • 50 fine wines
  • North lot of the Barrington metra Commuter parking lot
  • Tickets $25-90

Zoo Ball

  • Lincoln Park zoo’s largest fundraiser
  • 6:30
  • Tickets no longer available online

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Taste of Park Ridge

SATURDAY

Chicago Bears Run (sold out)

  • 7:30 am
  • Run along the lakefront, course ends at Soldier Field. Post race tailgate.
  • Benefits Bears Care

Summer Block Party

  • Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • 6pm
  • Ft. Jill Scott

Bastille Day

  • 6-10
  • Bring your own picnic or enjoy vendors selling crepes, wine or beer
  • Activities, music, waiter race, fireworks

NAperville Ale Fest

  • 12-5
  • TICKETS $59-99
  • Over 200 unique craft beers, live music, food trucks
  • Yoga.. christmas in july specialty tent

Barrington Brew Fest

  • 3-7
  • Tickets $20-80
  • Downtown Barrington by Metra tracks in the center of town

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati

Downers Grove Garden Walk

  • Benefits DGFUMC Bridge Board program...provides transitional housing and mentoring for formerly homeless families
  • Tickets $20-25
  • 9:30-3

Chinatown 5k

Parade of Boats

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Outside Experience

  • Latest gear and adventure vehicles, paddle on Lake Michigan, demo mountain bikes, adventure films.
  • Cornhole tournament

Bucktown Garden Walk and Block Party

  • 10-6
  • Trolley around the neighborhood, children's fest, petting zoo ,food trucks, entertainment.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

  • 11-10
  • Belmont and damen, roscoe village
  • Great food, music, arts and crafts, kids zone, vote for chicagos best burger
  • $10 donation suggested

Hungarian Gulyas Festival

  • $20-30
  • Sat 11 and sun 12
  • Hungarian cuisine, music,dance
  • Norridge United Church of Christ

Southport Art Fest

  • 10-7
  • Waveland and southport
  • Mix of fine art, kids area

Barrio Arts Fest

SUNDAY

 

___________________________________________________

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Square Roots festival

Bastille Day

NAperville Ale Fest

Bucktown Garden Walk and Block Party

Hungarian Gulyas Festival

Irish American Heritage Festival

St. Symphorosa Church Carnival

Palos Hills Friendship Festival

FOOD/DRINK

Taste of Chicago

Uncork Barrington

Windy City Smokeout

NAperville Ale Fest

Barrington Brew Fest

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Taste of Park Ridge

Taste of Westmont

MUSIC

Ravinia

Summer Block Party

EXERCISE/SPORTS

Chicago Bears Run (sold out)

Outside Experience

Chinatown 5k

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Southport Art Fest

Barrio Arts Fest

OTHER

Railroad Days

Parade of Boats

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.