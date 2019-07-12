Video: Weekend Warning – A Food Festival Around Almost Every Corner

Taste of Chicago continues this weekend. But, it seems like there are food festivals around almost every corner along with many other summer events. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to wherever your plans take you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Friday: Violinist Mihaela Martin/ West Side Story

Saturday: Gershwin Concerto in F

Sunday: Jennifer Hudson

Ticket prices vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Taste of Chicago

Wed-Sun

Fri: 11-9 Sat/Sun 10-9

Free admission

80 total vendors across the weekend, concerts, other activities.

Food and beverage tickets

In Grant Park

Ida B wells closed

Jackson closed

Columbus closed between Roosevelt and Monroe

Windy City Smokeout

United Center Parking Lot

Fri- 2pm Sat/Sun gates open at noon

Twenty of the worlds best pitmasters

Amazing artists: Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Eli Young Band, Lanco

Tickets $40-115

Square Roots festival

-On Lincoln between Montrose and Wilson

https://squareroots.org/

Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-9

donation

Neighborhood food and regional craft beer, market vendors, over 50 bands entertain on 4 stages

Railroad Days

Thur-Sun

Pioneer Park, West Chicago

Carnival, music, sporting events, kids activities, food and drink.

Irish American Heritage Festival

Fri 6-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 12-11

$10 in advanced $15 at the door

Irish/American music, dance, family activities

At the IAHC building on north Knox

St. Symphorosa Church Carnival

Live entertainment, music, food, carnival

Free

Fri 5-11 Sat 1-5 6-11 Sun 1-10

62nd and Austin Ave.

https://stsymphorosa1.wixsite.com/stsymsfamilyfest2019/fest-details

Taste of Westmont

Fri 4-10:30 Sat 12-10:30 Sun 12-8

Live entertainment, rides, food vendors, craft show, kids activities

Cass in downtown Westmont

https://westmontevents.com/tow/

Palos Hills Friendship Festival

Fri 6-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 1-10:30

Carnival, food, entertainment, vendors, car show, petting zoo

$20-50 passes

107th and 88th

https://www.paloshillsweb.org/index.php/departments/parks-recreation/friendship-fest/

Cubs host Pirates

Fri: 1:20

Sat: 1:20

Sun: 1:20

FRIDAY

Uncork Barrington

6-9:30

Support local charities through an evening of wine, food, laughter, and music.

50 fine wines

North lot of the Barrington metra Commuter parking lot

Tickets $25-90

Zoo Ball

Lincoln Park zoo’s largest fundraiser

6:30

Tickets no longer available online

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Taste of Park Ridge

Thur, Fri, Sat… 11-11

Food, vendors, entertainment

Summit and prospect

Food and drink tickets

http://tasteofparkridge.com/parking-directions.html

SATURDAY

Chicago Bears Run (sold out)

7:30 am

Run along the lakefront, course ends at Soldier Field. Post race tailgate.

Benefits Bears Care

Summer Block Party

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6pm

Ft. Jill Scott

Bastille Day

6-10

Bring your own picnic or enjoy vendors selling crepes, wine or beer

Activities, music, waiter race, fireworks

NAperville Ale Fest

12-5

TICKETS $59-99

Over 200 unique craft beers, live music, food trucks

Yoga.. christmas in july specialty tent

Barrington Brew Fest

3-7

Tickets $20-80

Downtown Barrington by Metra tracks in the center of town

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati

Downers Grove Garden Walk

Benefits DGFUMC Bridge Board program...provides transitional housing and mentoring for formerly homeless families

Tickets $20-25

9:30-3

Chinatown 5k

Registration fees

On Archer and Wentworth

5k and youth run

7:30? 8?

http://chinatown5k.wixsite.com/cc5k/race-info

Parade of Boats

10-2

Navy Pier East End

Kick off the race to Mackinac

https://www.chicagoyachtclub.org/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3801945&qfilter=&type=0&ssid=319559&chgs=

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Outside Experience

Latest gear and adventure vehicles, paddle on Lake Michigan, demo mountain bikes, adventure films.

Cornhole tournament

Bucktown Garden Walk and Block Party

10-6

Trolley around the neighborhood, children's fest, petting zoo ,food trucks, entertainment.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

11-10

Belmont and damen, roscoe village

Great food, music, arts and crafts, kids zone, vote for chicagos best burger

$10 donation suggested

Hungarian Gulyas Festival

$20-30

Sat 11 and sun 12

Hungarian cuisine, music,dance

Norridge United Church of Christ

Southport Art Fest

10-7

Waveland and southport

Mix of fine art, kids area

Barrio Arts Fest

Sat 10-6 Sun 11-5

Artists, food, dancers, music, family workshop

At the Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Museum

Free

https://nmprac.org/barrio-arts-fest/

SUNDAY

___________________________________________________

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Square Roots festival

Bastille Day

NAperville Ale Fest

Bucktown Garden Walk and Block Party

Hungarian Gulyas Festival

Irish American Heritage Festival

St. Symphorosa Church Carnival

Palos Hills Friendship Festival

FOOD/DRINK

Taste of Chicago

Uncork Barrington

Windy City Smokeout

NAperville Ale Fest

Barrington Brew Fest

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Taste of Park Ridge

Taste of Westmont

MUSIC

Ravinia

Summer Block Party

EXERCISE/SPORTS

Chicago Bears Run (sold out)

Outside Experience

Chinatown 5k

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Southport Art Fest

Barrio Arts Fest

OTHER

Railroad Days

Parade of Boats