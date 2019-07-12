Video: Weekend Warning – A Food Festival Around Almost Every Corner

Taste of Chicago continues this weekend. But, it seems like there are food festivals around almost every corner along with many other summer events. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive to wherever your plans take you.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Friday: Violinist Mihaela Martin/ West Side Story
- Saturday: Gershwin Concerto in F
- Sunday: Jennifer Hudson
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Taste of Chicago
- Wed-Sun
- Fri: 11-9 Sat/Sun 10-9
- Free admission
- 80 total vendors across the weekend, concerts, other activities.
- Food and beverage tickets
- In Grant Park
- Ida B wells closed
- Jackson closed
- Columbus closed between Roosevelt and Monroe
Windy City Smokeout
- United Center Parking Lot
- Fri- 2pm Sat/Sun gates open at noon
- Twenty of the worlds best pitmasters
- Amazing artists: Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Eli Young Band, Lanco
- Tickets $40-115
Square Roots festival
-On Lincoln between Montrose and Wilson
- https://squareroots.org/
- Fri 5-10 Sat 12-10 Sun 12-9
- donation
- Neighborhood food and regional craft beer, market vendors, over 50 bands entertain on 4 stages
Railroad Days
- Thur-Sun
- Pioneer Park, West Chicago
- Carnival, music, sporting events, kids activities, food and drink.
Irish American Heritage Festival
- Fri 6-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 12-11
- $10 in advanced $15 at the door
- Irish/American music, dance, family activities
- At the IAHC building on north Knox
St. Symphorosa Church Carnival
- Live entertainment, music, food, carnival
- Free
- Fri 5-11 Sat 1-5 6-11 Sun 1-10
- 62nd and Austin Ave.
- https://stsymphorosa1.wixsite.com/stsymsfamilyfest2019/fest-details
Taste of Westmont
- Fri 4-10:30 Sat 12-10:30 Sun 12-8
- Live entertainment, rides, food vendors, craft show, kids activities
- Cass in downtown Westmont
- https://westmontevents.com/tow/
Palos Hills Friendship Festival
- Fri 6-12 Sat 12-12 Sun 1-10:30
- Carnival, food, entertainment, vendors, car show, petting zoo
- $20-50 passes
- 107th and 88th
- https://www.paloshillsweb.org/index.php/departments/parks-recreation/friendship-fest/
Cubs host Pirates
- Fri: 1:20
- Sat: 1:20
- Sun: 1:20
FRIDAY
Uncork Barrington
- 6-9:30
- Support local charities through an evening of wine, food, laughter, and music.
- 50 fine wines
- North lot of the Barrington metra Commuter parking lot
- Tickets $25-90
Zoo Ball
- Lincoln Park zoo’s largest fundraiser
- 6:30
- Tickets no longer available online
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Taste of Park Ridge
- Thur, Fri, Sat… 11-11
- Food, vendors, entertainment
- Summit and prospect
- Food and drink tickets
- http://tasteofparkridge.com/parking-directions.html
SATURDAY
Chicago Bears Run (sold out)
- 7:30 am
- Run along the lakefront, course ends at Soldier Field. Post race tailgate.
- Benefits Bears Care
Summer Block Party
- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- 6pm
- Ft. Jill Scott
Bastille Day
- 6-10
- Bring your own picnic or enjoy vendors selling crepes, wine or beer
- Activities, music, waiter race, fireworks
NAperville Ale Fest
- 12-5
- TICKETS $59-99
- Over 200 unique craft beers, live music, food trucks
- Yoga.. christmas in july specialty tent
Barrington Brew Fest
- 3-7
- Tickets $20-80
- Downtown Barrington by Metra tracks in the center of town
Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati
Downers Grove Garden Walk
- Benefits DGFUMC Bridge Board program...provides transitional housing and mentoring for formerly homeless families
- Tickets $20-25
- 9:30-3
Chinatown 5k
- Registration fees
- On Archer and Wentworth
- 5k and youth run
- 7:30? 8?
- http://chinatown5k.wixsite.com/cc5k/race-info
Parade of Boats
- 10-2
- Navy Pier East End
- Kick off the race to Mackinac
- https://www.chicagoyachtclub.org/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3801945&qfilter=&type=0&ssid=319559&chgs=
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Outside Experience
- Latest gear and adventure vehicles, paddle on Lake Michigan, demo mountain bikes, adventure films.
- Cornhole tournament
Bucktown Garden Walk and Block Party
- 10-6
- Trolley around the neighborhood, children's fest, petting zoo ,food trucks, entertainment.
Roscoe Village Burger Fest
- 11-10
- Belmont and damen, roscoe village
- Great food, music, arts and crafts, kids zone, vote for chicagos best burger
- $10 donation suggested
Hungarian Gulyas Festival
- $20-30
- Sat 11 and sun 12
- Hungarian cuisine, music,dance
- Norridge United Church of Christ
Southport Art Fest
- 10-7
- Waveland and southport
- Mix of fine art, kids area
Barrio Arts Fest
- Sat 10-6 Sun 11-5
- Artists, food, dancers, music, family workshop
- At the Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Museum
- Free
- https://nmprac.org/barrio-arts-fest/
SUNDAY
