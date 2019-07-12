× TLC “CrazySexyCool” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: CaSera Henning aka DJ Ca$hEra]

Today we flip it back to the 90s with one of the greatest albums of the era… CrazySexyCool by TLC stands the test of time as we dive into it song by song on this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc with Special Guest: WGN Radio’s CaSera Henning aka DJ Ca$hEra.

Host – Michael Heidemann