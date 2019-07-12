The Top Five@5 (07/12/19): President Trump defends Nancy Pelosi, Sebastian Gorka and CNN’s Brian Karem bicker in the W.H. Rose Garden, Serena Williams is ready for Wimbledon Final, and more…

United States' Serena Williams returns to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova in a Women's semifinal singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, July 12th, 2019:

President Trump during an impromptu press conference defended Nancy Pelosi, who has be feuding with Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez for the past few days over immigration. Serena Williams spoke to reporters after reaching the Wimbledon singles final, and says she’s looking forward to going against Simona Halep. The enraged man who went viral for ranting about women on dating sites share his thoughts on what he looks for in a woman with TMZ, and more!

