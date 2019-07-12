× The Opening Bell 7/12/19: Hooray! The Dow Hit 27,000! Now What…?

The markets have reached a new high and Steve Grzanich thinks 27,000 sounds pretty good. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained how we got here and what we might want to have on our radar as this positive market news continues to flow. Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift’s Airline Daily) then jumped on to recap the news about Delta’s earnings, and the latest with a new “climate change” tax on airline tickets starting in France.