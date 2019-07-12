× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.12.19: Alex Acosta steps down, Disco Demolition turns 40, Chicago events this weekend, and the Bright Side

John plays some highlights from yesterday’s gator coverage, and wonders what you think of a new law meant to curb drag racers in the city. Mike Veeck joins him to reflect on his role in the Disco Demolition 40 years ago. Abbey Malbon stops by to preview the With Dignity Art Show and Panel Discussion tomorrow at the Harold Washington Library. Former federal prosecutor breaks down Alex Acosta’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, and explains why it has now caused him to step down from his role in the Trump cabinet. Plus, the Bright Side!