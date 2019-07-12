United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The John Williams NewsClick: Alex Acosta resigns
Alex Acosta is no longer the U.S. Secretary of Labor. He stepped down today in the midst of renewed uproar over the way he handled the Jeffrey Epstein case.