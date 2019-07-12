× Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel… Brings More Magic to Milwaukee!

Erin Levzow and Kent Duncan join Dane “On The Road” to talk Milwaukee, the new Saint Kate, and the most exciting thing happening in hotels. Hear as Erin and Kent share Milwaukee as a great Road Trip destination in general for families, food and fun and they fill us in on the ambitious project from the Marcus family to bring the world’s of Art and Hospitality together in the form of the new Saint Kate hotel. Listen as they talk about the journey to develop the concept and include elements of Art, Music and more and make it interactive with guests in every possible way. Hear about the food and drink options, exhibits and all the reasons why Saint Kate, the Arts Hotel will be making history, and fans for years to come!

For more information and to reserve your spot at Saint Kate’s go to saintkatearts.com.