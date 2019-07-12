Roe Conn Full Show (7/11/19): Roeper reviews Lion King, Gorilla Social performs, and more…

Posted 8:32 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, July 12, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, July 11th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Day 3 of the Humboldt Park Lagoon gator hunt; Former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele discusses President Trump’s plan to start mass ICE raids & deportations; White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti previews the second half of the MLB season; President Trump addresses the country from the White House Rose Garden to announce he’s dropping the fight to get a citizenship question on the 2020 census; the Top Five@5 features Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s take on the alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon; Richard Roeper reviews the new live-action “Lion King;” and Gorilla Social performs.

