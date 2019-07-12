Karen Conti | Full Show 7/7/19

Posted 10:57 AM, July 12, 2019, by

Karen Conti

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen is joined once again by comedic genius, the great John DaCosse! They discuss the recent events when police officers were asked to leave Starbucks on a customer’s request. Then, Tim Kephart, owner of Graffiti Tracker Inc., joins the show to talk about the graffiti defacement of The Bean in downtown Chicago.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.

