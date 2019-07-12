× Karen Conti | Full Show 6/30/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen talks with attorney and FOX 32 investigative reporter Larry Yellen about the Brent Christensen trial to elaborate on the jury decisions and whether he will receive the death penalty. Then, attorney Steven Leahy joins Karen in the studio to discuss his work, how to deal with the IRS and tips for tax preparations.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.