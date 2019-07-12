× It’s the Army vs. Chef Irvine at the Taste of Chicago!

What would happen if a world renowned chef went head-to-head with Army cooks? The Food Network’s Robert Irvine will square off against some of the Army’s best, including Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy at the Taste of Chicago! Irvine & McCarthy both join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the event.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3660578/3660578_2019-07-13-005918.64kmono.mp3

