"Inside Star Wars," Sith Troopers & Kylo vs. Rey

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is a hot topic as Daisy Ridley continues to drop hints during interviews and the Sith Trooper debuted this week. We have highlights of Daisy’s latest comments, including clues about the Kylo Ren vs Rey duel, and commentary on the new Episode IX Red Stormtrooper. Mark Ramsey, host of the new eight-part audio dramatization INSIDE STAR WARS, joins us IN THE CANTINA to talk about his popular show and his own fandom. And of course, we run Mark through the famous Yoda Questionnaire. Is Disneyland beginning to suppress the Original Trilogy content at Star Tours now that Galaxy’s Edge has opened? We open up a new RFR Investigative Report! Plus, Star Wars actors rapping and Puffer Pig gets a theme song.