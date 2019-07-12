× Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum talks credit cards aimed at millennials, peer to peer payment scams

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

Herb details the new Sallie Mae credit cards aimed at college students and recent grads, the recent problem of scammers infiltrating peer to peer payment apps and protecting your digital life while traveling.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.