Graffiti Tracker: A New Approach To Graffiti Vandalism

Tim Kephart, former graffiti crime analyst and owner of Graffiti Tracker Inc., joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti and John DaCosse to talk about his very unique company and the services they provide to law enforcement. In light of graffiti defacement on The Bean in downtown Chicago, Tim tells us about his unique system used to identify, track and help prosecute graffiti vandals.

