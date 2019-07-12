Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 12, 2019
Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.
1. U.S. Women’s Soccer Team
2. Tropical Storm Barry
3. Wimbledon
4. Stranger Things
5. Burger King Tacos
Top YouTube Video of The Week: Top YouTube Video of The Week: Disney’s Mulan – Official Teaser
