× Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 12, 2019

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

1. U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

2. Tropical Storm Barry

3. Wimbledon

4. Stranger Things

5. Burger King Tacos

Top YouTube Video of The Week: Top YouTube Video of The Week: Disney’s Mulan – Official Teaser