Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 12, 2019

July 12, 2019
Celebrating Women's World Cup 2019 Champions: the United States of America (Photo Provided By Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top Trends Google Trends
1. U.S. Women’s Soccer Team
2. Tropical Storm Barry
3. Wimbledon
4. Stranger Things
5. Burger King Tacos

Top YouTube Video of The Week: Top YouTube Video of The Week: Disney’s Mulan – Official Teaser

