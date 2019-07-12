× Fox13’s Rebecca Green on the importance of representation

Bill and Wendy speak with Rebecca Green, Journalist and Digital Producer with Fox13 in Salt Lake City, about her decision and experience to come out as Transgender to her family, friends, and at work. Rebecca explains what it means to be Trans; the importance of being seen and representation as a whole when seeing people you can relate to around you; and much more.

You can learn more about Rebecca and her story here: “Transformnation: Transgender in Salt Lake City”

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.