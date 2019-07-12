United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti on Acosta’s handling of the Epstein case: “This is a question of judgement.”
John is joined by former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to discuss the case that lead Alex Acosta to step down from his position as Labor Secretary today. Did he botch his prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein?