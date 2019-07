× Flyers Might Soon Have To Pay for A “Carbon Tax” on Tickets

Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift’s Airline Daily) likes to look at the big picture when it comes to the airline industry, but also has the pulse of each airline. Steve Grzanich checked in with Madhu to discuss the stellar earnings from Delta Airlines along with the news coming out of France detailing that consumers might have to start paying a “carbon tax” because of airline emissions impacting climate change.