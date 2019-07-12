× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on new Netflix films, Frankenstein, Emmy Nominations, and more

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor for Decider.com. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to talk TV! This week, they talk about Netflix’s “Cities of Last Things” and “Point Blank” starring Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie; Emmy Nominations and what will happen with Game of Thrones; San Diego Comic-Con and the Marvel Studios’ panel that will announce their upcoming slate of films; and more.

