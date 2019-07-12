Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.12.19: The world of tricky word puzzles

Posted 1:00 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, July 12, 2019

Bill and Wendy (WGN Radio)

Today’s guests include Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, and Rebecca Green, Journalist with Fox13 in Salt Lake City. Bill and Wendy solve tricky word puzzles; get an in-depth explanation behind the latest charges brought against R. Kelly from Ryan Burrow; and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.