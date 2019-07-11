× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/11/19: The White House Social Media Summit, Soxers & Chicago’s New Bungalow

The world of social media is feeling a buzz because of the White House’s Social Media Summit but Ian Sherr jumped on with Steve Bertrand to discuss how the social media companies are feeling a little left out. Bill Geiger is reminding listeners about the basics of retirement, Chris Wroblewski is sharing the detail behind his new menswear product, Soxers and Amy Guth is explaining how the Chicago could be getting a new kind of bungalow.