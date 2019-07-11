White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti on the team’s 1st half of the season: “You can’t help but want the games to start again just to see where this whole thing ends up in 2019.”

Chicago White Sox TV’s play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to preview the team’s 2nd half of the season which begins Friday against the A’s in Oakland, Calif.

