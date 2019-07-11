× White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti on the team’s 1st half of the season: “You can’t help but want the games to start again just to see where this whole thing ends up in 2019.”

Chicago White Sox TV’s play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes (Richard Roeper filling-in for Anna) to preview the team’s 2nd half of the season which begins Friday against the A’s in Oakland, Calif.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3660228/3660228_2019-07-12-004128.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!