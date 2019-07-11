× What should we expect from the Sox and Cubs in the second half of the baseball season?

WGN Sports reporter and afternoon sports anchor Kevin Powell joins Justin on Extension 720 to look ahead to the second half of the baseball season and what we should expect from the Cubs and Sox. Kevin talks about highly-touted White Sox prospect Luis Robert’s AAA scorching debut, if there will be any big moves made before the trade deadline, how the Cubs underachieved in the first half (yet still find themselves in first place) and Joe Maddon’s job security. Kevin and Justin also squeeze in their frustration with the Bulls and their excitement over the Bears.

