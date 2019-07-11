× West Monroe Partners is finding new, creative ways for employees to give back to the community

Jessica Klobucar of West Monroe Partners joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss The Fischer Global Service Fellowship Program which provides West Monroe employees a three-to six-month leave to support a philanthropic and humanitarian issue of interest anywhere in the world. Jessica talks about the concept of corporate social responsibility, how West Monroe Partners is taking their social responsibility to a higher level, her experience with The Fischer Global Fellowship Program in Cambodia, why she wanted to do her humanitarian work in Cambodia, the skills that she brought to her work in Cambodia, what she was able to bring back to West Monroe Partners and what advice she would give to others who want to give back.

