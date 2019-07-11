Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

uh-PARENT-ly | Marriageology: Belinda Luscombe offers tips and tricks that can save your relationship

Posted 11:49 AM, July 11, 2019, by

Journalist Belinda Luscombe has been writing about relationships at TIME for more than a decade, so when she came out with Marriageology: The Art and Science of Staying Together, uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos couldn’t wait to talk to her. Luscombe uses six F-words to describe the obstacles all partners must overcome. (No, not that F-word.) The book combines research, humor and brutal honesty about making marriage work.

Subscribe to uh-PARENT-ly here (and leave a review!). Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.