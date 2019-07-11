× uh-PARENT-ly | Marriageology: Belinda Luscombe offers tips and tricks that can save your relationship

Journalist Belinda Luscombe has been writing about relationships at TIME for more than a decade, so when she came out with Marriageology: The Art and Science of Staying Together, uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos couldn’t wait to talk to her. Luscombe uses six F-words to describe the obstacles all partners must overcome. (No, not that F-word.) The book combines research, humor and brutal honesty about making marriage work.

