TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Stranger Things” Season 3, “Baskets” and the end of “Orange is the New Black”

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews the latest season of the 80s throwback horror sensation “Stranger Things”, the final season of female prison drama “Orange is the New Black” and one of he and Nick’s favorite shows, “Baskets” on FX.

