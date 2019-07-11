TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Stranger Things” Season 3, “Baskets” and the end of “Orange is the New Black”

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp arrive at the season three premiere of "Stranger Things" at Santa Monica High School on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan reviews the latest season of the 80s throwback horror sensation “Stranger Things”, the final season of female prison drama “Orange is the New Black” and one of he and Nick’s favorite shows, “Baskets” on FX.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

