Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Today’s Entertainment with Josh Hill of FanSided

Posted 10:56 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, July 11, 2019

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The best in entertainment is discussed with Josn Hill of the site Fansided.com.  Josh Hill joins Justin Kaufmann to look at stories surrounding Jason Momoa being fat shamed, Lion King saving the summer movie season and highlights from the 2019 Espy Awards.

