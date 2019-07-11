Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Today’s Entertainment with Josh Hill of FanSided
The best in entertainment is discussed with Josn Hill of the site Fansided.com. Josh Hill joins Justin Kaufmann to look at stories surrounding Jason Momoa being fat shamed, Lion King saving the summer movie season and highlights from the 2019 Espy Awards.